Have your say on Carlyle Street - Napier Council

Monday, 19 July, 2021 - 09:38

Carlyle Street is one of the most important routes leading to and from the Napier CBD, and we want to know if you think it is time we made changes to it - to make it better for you and anyone else who travels on it.

You can have your say by completing a survey on sayitnapier.nz. The survey will be open until 15 August.

"We want to learn how safe or unsafe people feel on Carlyle Street, whether they’re travelling by vehicle, by bike or on foot. We also want to find out why they’re using the street in the first place, along with other data that will help us in future," says Robin Malley, Team Leader Transportation.

The survey is part of consultation which will feed into a safety review, identifying any areas of concern and highlighting any issues we are currently unaware of. This review will inform the next steps.

An initial examination of crash statistics, road layout, and walking and cycling patterns on Carlyle St, which carries 10,000 plus vehicles a day, was carried out in 2018. It has high parking turnover but is narrow. Despite a lack of defined cycle paths, it is also the busiest cycling path in Napier with up to 200 cyclists using it daily.

Local businesses, residents, cyclist groups as well as the wider community have been asked to contribute to this consultation.

The initital investigation also highlighted access to and from properties and land use activities, visibility, parking restricting access, and safety concerns at access points and intersections.

Of the 63 reported crashes in the past 10 years, three resulted in serious injuries and two involved pedestrians being struck by a vehicle.