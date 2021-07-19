Old unused vehicles shouldn’t be dumped on the roadside - Tararua District Council

Monday, 19 July, 2021 - 11:19

Abandoned vehicles on the side of the road are something most of us hardly notice as we drive past. However, these vehicles are a problem, and are more common than people may realise.

Throughout the year Council deals with many abandoned vehicles, and it is costing them money to remove them. What people may not realise is they can recycle their old unused vehicles at scrap metal dealers. There are dealers that people can contact who will buy these vehicles and can arrange to collect them.

Abandoned vehicles are not only unsightly but can pose a danger to other road users. If anyone sees an abandoned vehicle on a local road, they are asked to report it to Council who will investigate and arrange its removal.

Abandoned vehicles on state highways are the responsibility of the New Zealand Transport Agency. Phone 0800 4 HIGHWAYS.

Council is happy to answer any questions you may have regarding abandoned vehicles. You can get in touch with the Council team by phoning 06 374 4080 (north) or 06 376 0110 (south), alternatively you can email info@tararuadc.govt.nz.