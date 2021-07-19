11.00am update on stranded juvenile orca in Plimmerton - DOC

Monday, 19 July, 2021 - 11:56

The Porirua site where a stranded juvenile orca is being cared for in a temporary pool remains closed to the public today for safety reasons.

DOC and its operation partners are hopeful that the orca can be transferred back to the sea pen late this afternoon, weather dependant.

The bad weather conditions over the weekend meant the orca remained in the temporary pool and his remains stable with successful feeding.

Last Sunday (11/7), the orca calf was stranded on rocks near Plimmerton, north of Wellington. An ongoing operation to care for the orca calf is being led by the Department of Conservation (DOC) with support from Orca Research Trust/Whale Rescue Trust, local iwi Ngati Toa Rangatira, and the local community.

Ian Angus, Department of Conservation (DOC) Marine Species Manager, says the focus of today is try and transfer the orca back to the sea pen, weather permitting.

There have been sightings of orca pods over the weekend, which DOC are following up.

DOC, veterinarians and Whale Rescue/Orca Research Trust are receiving regular advice from international orca experts and veterinarians - information proving vital as decisions are made.

Anyone who sights orca pods off the lower North Island’s west coast - particularly between Wellington and Taranaki - is urged to provide as much information as possible to DOC, via wellington@doc.govt.nz or by calling 0800 DOC HOT. Essential information includes location of the pod, direction of travel of the animals, and photographs or videos which clearly show the saddle/back markings of the animals and their dorsal fins.