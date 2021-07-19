Virtual super career fairs are here for Wintec students

Monday, 19 July, 2021 - 12:57

Wintec has joined nine other Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics (ITPS) to co-host a series of virtual super career fairs to connect graduating students with employers nationally and globally.

Connecting Wintec students to employers through Prosple super career fairs is a new initiative to give learners the chance to meet online with a range of employers, ask questions and also learn about available graduate programmes, internships and employment opportunities.

Wintec Industry Engagement Director, Klaus Reiter says the collaboration with Prosple’s online career fairs is a first for Te PÅ«kenga subsidiaries and the fairs present huge opportunities for students and employers.

"This is a first for Wintec. We’re partnering with these fairs because of their success in other tertiary markets and their reach. Currently there are around 90 New Zealand-based employers waiting to meet our students, with more in Australia and other international locations.

"For students, this is two hours of their time online to explore their career possibilities with leading employers. It’s a chance to test the water, seek out opportunities for internships and/or graduate programmes or jobs, and make themselves known to the industries they are working to be part of," says Reiter.

"Through these live online super fairs, our employers are getting access to future talent on a neutral platform. Prosple have developed a highly interactive and well-engineered meet and greet format where employers can interact with potential employees."

Reiter says the super career fairs launch from 10 -31 August for Wintec students studying in the fields of engineering, construction, business and computing and technology to be followed by a health fair on 7 September 2021.

"As more fairs come online, the Wintec careers directory will continue to show employer profiles and it’s an easy way for employers to advertise vacancies directly to Wintec students," adds Reiter.

The virtual super fairs are free and students are encouraged to find about the format and research participating employers in advance before registering.

Upcoming Wintec Prosple fairs: Engineering - Tuesday 10 August 2021

Construction - Tuesday 17 August 2021

Business - Tuesday 24 August 2021

Computing and Technology - Tuesday 31 August 2021

Health - Tuesday 7 September 2021

A number of Waikato employers have signed up to take part and Reiter says there is opportunity for more Waikato employers to partner with the super fairs.

Vacancies are available in the following Prosple categories: Business and Management, IT and Computer Science, Engineering and Mathematics, Law, Legal Studies and Justice, Science, Humanities, Arts and Social Science, Creative Arts, Medical and Health Sciences, Property and Built Environment, Teaching and Education, Trades and Services and Food, Hospitality and Personal Services.