Marlborough weather event update No. 9 - Queen Charlotte Drive

Monday, 19 July, 2021 - 13:03

Work is continuing along Queen Charlotte Drive to make the road passable and safe for users. Queen Charlotte Drive is closed today.

Mayor John Leggett said Marlborough Roads staff and contractors were working overtime to assess the damage and to be able to reconnect residents and visitors via the Drive.

"Our team needs time to get the job done," he said. "This has been a massive event and there is considerable damage to repair. We are doing everything that is practically possible at this time."

"People should not attempt to travel along Queen Charlotte Drive today," said John.

Emergency services will have access at all times. A further update is expected this afternoon.

Residents should follow the Council’s Facebook page, Antenno app, Twitter and the Council website for further information. Updates are also being broadcast by Marlborough Marine Radio.