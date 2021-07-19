Just three stretches of upper South Island highways remain closed

Monday, 19 July, 2021 - 13:10

Nelson and Westport are both now accessible by the Lewis Pass and Springs Junction to the south and east, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, following the extensive flooding of recent days.

"We do need road users to understand that reopening the highway does not mean it is back to what it was last week," says Tresca Forrester, Waka Kotahi Journey Manager.

"We need everyone’s patience and care on all upper South Island networks in coming days and weeks."

Hard-working road crews have reopened the route connecting the Lewis Pass, SH7 at Springs Junction to SH65 through the Shenandoah and onto SH6 into Nelson, she says.

The Lower Buller Gorge route into Westport reopened this morning.

"The route to Westport is via Reefton and SH69 to Inangahua, giving Westport back its two access routes."

The Coast Road, SH6, via Greymouth to Westport was reopened at the weekend.

"There is a five km single lane stretch on the Shenandoah highway, SH65, with drivers being piloted through initially today," says Ms Forrester. "Crews are working hard to get the road back to two lanes so please be patient, bear in mind the hours they have been working also.

"People can now get to Nelson from the south via Blenheim and the Rai Valley. SH1 along the KaikÅura coast is open, then take SH6 from Blenheim to Renwick."

The journey will be slower than usual given the amount of clearing up underway, says Ms Forrester.

Upper Buller work still underway

Major clearing is underway in the upper Buller Gorges, around Lyell, and around Inangahua today but overall there are just three stretches of highway remaining closed in Tasman and in Buller District.

Marlborough Sounds local roads, Awatere Valley washouts

Many roads remain closed and covered by washouts in the Marlborough Sounds area with Marlborough Roads crews working hard to reconnect communities off Queen Charlotte Drive, Kenepuru Road and in the Awatere Valley.

Local road now a river of mud in the Queen Charlotte Drive area:

