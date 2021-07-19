ASB offers relief to customers affected by Westport and Marlborough flooding

Monday, 19 July, 2021 - 13:52

ASB is supporting customers affected by the extreme weather event in Westport and Marlborough, offering tailored packages including suspension of home loan repayments and an emergency overdraft facility of up to $100,000 at a reduced variable interest rate of 2.95% p.a. for business and rural customers.

ASB executive general manager Retail Banking Craig Sims says the bank will work closely with its customers during this stressful time and will fast track any requests for emergency assistance. "We know people are doing it tough after days of severe rain, power outages and families and businesses being forced to evacuate. These challenges will continue long after the flooding subsides, and ASB is here to help.

"While the immediate focus needs to be on safety, we encourage our customers to get in touch with us when they’re ready to talk through their options. We hope our relief measures will ease some of the pressure communities are facing as customers start to face the clean-up and rebuild," says Mr Sims.

ASB is supporting its personal, farming and business customers on a case-by-case basis with a range of emergency assistance measures, including:

Option to suspend home loan principal repayments for up to three months.

Overdraft of up to $10,000 for ASB home loan customers and up to $2,000 for other ASB personal customers at a reduced variable interest rate of 2.95% p.a.

Access to working capital of up to $100,000 at a reduced variable interest rate of 2.95% p.a. for business and rural customers.

No fees on any new working capital facility required.

Any ASB customer who has been affected should speak to their relationship manager, call 0800 272 287 if they are a business customer managed out of our Small Business centre, or call ASB’s Financial Assistance team on 0800 27 27 35 (option 3) between 8.30am and 5.00pm Monday to Friday. Alternatively, customers can email hardship@asb.co.nz.

More information and full terms, fees and charges can be found on the ASB website. Detail for personal customers is available at https://www.asb.co.nz/page/relief-package/support.html. Information for business, rural and corporate customers is available at https://www.asb.co.nz/page/relief-package/business-support.html