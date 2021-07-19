Maynard Marks appoints Rachel Venables as Associate Director - Principal Architect

Monday, 19 July, 2021 - 17:36

Rachel Venables, FNZIA, has joined Maynard Marks as Associate Director-Principal Architect. She will lead our talented team of architects and designers to deliver new build, redevelopment, and remediation projects to our diverse client base.

Rachel joins Maynard Marks from Context Architects where she led teams to deliver multi-unit residential and social housing communities.

A winner of multiple industry awards for residential and furniture design, in 2010 Rachel became one of the youngest architects ever to be made a Fellow of the New Zealand Institute of Architects. She is currently serving as the Auckland Director on the NZIA Te KÄhui Whaihanga Board.

Rachel will be focussed on introducing a wider range of projects into the NZIA practice, as well as supporting the continued high-quality delivery of remedial work. "I’m looking forward to leveraging the design skills and technical expertise of the architectural team into exciting new projects and areas of work. The site experience and knowledge base the team has gained from remedial projects provides an un-paralleled insight into our industry and an assured basis for delivering sustainable new-build projects. My recent work in medium-high density residential and social housing has focussed on integrating high performing buildings with urban design and landscaping that also have a sound business case. Innovation in delivery to improve efficiency and time to market has been an area of focus for me, and I am always looking for ways to build creative and technical excellence".

Maynard Marks Director, Stuart Wilson, said: "Our purpose is to create built environments where people and communities thrive. Having someone of Rachel’s calibre on board to lead and inspire the team will further assist us in achieving this. Rachel is highly regarded in the industry and tremendously talented. She and the team will deliver quality architectural solutions that will delight our clients."