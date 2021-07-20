Call for abstracts open for 2021 ITP Research Symposium

Tuesday, 20 July, 2021 - 13:36

Open Polytechnic together with Whitireia and WelTec will be hosting the national 2021 ITP (Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics) Research Symposium, which will be held on 25-26 November at Whitireia, Porirua.

The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Resilience’ and the call for abstracts is now open with submissions being accepted up until 15 August.

Keynote speakers confirmed for the event include award-winning journalist Jehan Casinader and Dr Mereana Selby, Chief Executive of Te WÄnanga o Raukawa.

Dr Nadia Sal, Open Polytechnic’s Research Development Leader, is one of the symposium convenors and says one of the aims of the symposium is to foster research collaboration among attendees.

"We are really looking forward to co-hosting with our partners at Whitireia and WelTec and welcoming researchers from across the country at the 2021 National ITP Research Symposium in November.

"The symposium theme is resilience which highlights what we have all had to demonstrate since the arrival of COVID-19. We hope the event will provide a great opportunity for researchers across the network of Te PÅ«kenga subsidiaries to share their research projects while connecting with colleagues."

The symposium also celebrates the transition of ITPs across Aotearoa into a national network of provision under Te PÅ«kenga.

Dr Fiona Beals, Whitireia and WelTec’s Principal Lead, Teaching Innovation and Research, and fellow symposium convenor, says we are excited to have the annual symposium here in Wellington the capital of Aotearoa and hosted at Whitireia, Porirua. "Whitireia and WelTec are about leading, illuminating, and creating new beginnings. It is fitting that our joint 2021 symposium theme is resilience, especially the sense of adapting and creating strong, collaborative ways of working."

A selected number of full-paper submissions will go through double blind peer-reviewing and successful submissions will be published by e-Press, a not-for-profit publisher of quality assured research hosted by Unitec.

For more information on the event and to submit abstracts, visit https://bit.ly/3B2FPYQ. Registration is free to all Te PÅ«kenga subsidiaries.