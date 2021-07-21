Horowhenua District Council grant applications reopen

Wednesday, 21 July, 2021 - 11:27

Horowhenua District Council contestable grants will be open for applications from community groups from 1 August and close on 31 August 2021.

These grants support a number of community groups and initiatives throughout Horowhenua. In the past, grants have been awarded to Special Olympics Horowhenua, Menzshed Foxton, Pasifika for tomorrow, Shannon County Christmas Carnival and many more.

Awarded grants are normally between $500 and $3000.

A recent review of these grants has resulted in some additional funding categories.

Horowhenua Community Development Grant

Provides funding to community not-for-profit or voluntary organisations for community and social development programmes that support innovative solutions to community driven needs.

Horowhenua Vibrant Communities Grant

Aims to support one-off projects and events that help specific community groups to celebrate their identity and share this with the wider community.

Horowhenua Community and Social Services Grant

Provides operational funding for non-profit organisations. These groups provide services to the community to enhance community experience.

Horowhenua Special Projects Grant

Aims to help community groups maintain and purchase minor assets.

Horowhenua Rural Halls Grant Offers support to maintain halls in rural communities.

Horowhenua Creative Communities Grant

Provides funding for individuals or groups for projects that increase participation in, or access to, the Arts.

Shannon Community Development Trust Grant

Provides funding assistance to the residents of the Shannon township for Community Development initiatives. These can include educational activities and scholarships, the provision of training, equipment, and community events.

Waste Minimisation Grant Funds the start-up costs of a project that reduces or reuses waste that would otherwise go to landfill.

Community Development Advisor Neil Hirini said, "We have seen an increase in the number of applications in recent years. It is great to be able to support our community in this way," He added ‘’I look forward to once again working with applicants to support them through the grants application process."

Council is managing applications for all grants through its SmartyGrants online grant application and management system. All applicants will need to set up a SmartyGrants account.

"We introduced SmartyGrants in 2020 and it’s working well for most applicants. If you do need help, Council’s Community Development team is happy to assist," Mr Hirini said.

For more information, or to apply, visit www.horowhenua.govt.nz/grants or contact Council on 06 366 0999 or by email at enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz.