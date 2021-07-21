New member for the Turangi-Tongariro Community Board

Wednesday, 21 July, 2021 - 11:38

Turangi-Tongariro Community Board’s newest member is Paula McRae. She will be sworn in at the next Community Board meeting in August. Paula has lived and worked in the local community for nearly 13 years. Her family moved to the area in 1968 and have lived there ever since.

She has been involved in sports clubs, and for eight years was involved in Governance at School Board Level, Regional Auckland School Trustees Association, and on Runanga at Manukau Institute of Technology. Paula is a mother of three children and a Nana to four. She worked at Amatill NZ Ltd before Goodman Fielder. Paula has been known as the "Bread Lady" who helps feed the community.

Mr Clint Green said as Turangi-Tongariro Community Board Chair he would like to welcome Paula to the team.

"Paula’s election will help address the gender inequity we currently experience by joining her sister Donna Searancke around the board table. Paula will also add to the very strong existing voice of Maori representation. The board look forward to including Paula in ongoing decision making and know she will bring a wise and experienced point of view."