Work starts on Invercargill City Streets Upgrade this August

Wednesday, 21 July, 2021 - 12:04

The final touches are going on the City Streets Upgrade design, and the project team has confirmed the work programme.

Invercargill City Council Roading Manager Russell Pearson said parts of Don Street and all of Esk Street will be closed to traffic from late August, however pedestrian access will be maintained to all businesses.

"Earlier this month, we received updates that the design was 90 per cent complete. This means that we now know what is needed to make sure work is completed to the high standard we expect, and what that means for access along Don and Esk Streets during the next two years."

While elements like seating design and shelter options are still being worked on, the layout of the streets, paving, and garden features have been confirmed.

Work in Don Street will be staged so that the street can remain open at some times, with vehicles to complete a u-turn and exit the street the same way they came in. Angle car parking is likely to be changed to parallel parks during the works.

"The Dee Street end of Don Street will be complete by the end of 2021, and the works will then move to the Kelvin Street end of Don Street," Mr Pearson said.

All of Don Street is expected to be complete by July 2022.

As works start in Esk Street in late August, the street will be closed to through-traffic until work is complete in November 2022.

"Unfortunately, Esk Street is already much narrower than Don Street, and this is compounded by the hoardings around the City Block development which are necessary to keep people safe while work is underway on both projects.

"By closing Esk Street for the duration of the works, we will be able to ensure the safety of contractors and the public, while also keeping work moving as quickly as possible."

Downer staff will liaise with business owners directly throughout the project to minimise impacts wherever possible, and the project team is also exploring opportunities to bring vibrancy to the city centre while works are underway.