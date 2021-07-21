Glyphosate call for information closes next month

Wednesday, 21 July, 2021 - 13:03

Just over two months into its call for information on the herbicide glyphosate, the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has received over 80 responses.

This weed killer has been used by home gardeners, farmers, and councils in New Zealand since the 1970s. Although it is commonly known as the active ingredient in Roundup, there are 89 mixtures containing glyphosate that are approved for use in this country.

We are seeking information from New Zealanders - including industry and the general public - about the manufacture, importation, and patterns of use of glyphosate in this country, as well as information on the availability of alternatives, and any impacts on MÄori.

General Manager of Hazardous Substances and New Organisms, Dr Chris Hill, says the majority of responses to the call for information have come from the general public.

"So far, nearly 80% of responses to the call for information have come from individual members of the public. The remainder have been submitted by professional users, organisations and those involved in the supply of glyphosate.

"With just over five weeks to go, we would particularly like to hear from professional users or those involved in the manufacture or supply of products containing glyphosate."

The EPA monitors international developments and continually reviews global research on hazardous substances, including glyphosate, and we have no evidence that risks associated with using glyphosate, or its hazardous nature, have changed. However, we feel the time is right for us to take another look at this substance.

The European Chemicals Agency and the European Food Safety Authority are in the process of reviewing the classification and approval of glyphosate, with their conclusions set to be released in mid-2022.

Issuing a call for information now will enable us to have a greater understanding of how glyphosate-containing products are being used in New Zealand by the time the European findings are published, and ensure we’re better prepared to assess those findings.

The call for information closes at 5.00pm Friday 27 August.

Find out more and respond to the call for information > https://www.epa.govt.nz/public-consultations/open-consultations/glyphosate-call-for-information/

Read more about glyphosate > https://www.epa.govt.nz/everyday-environment/gardening-products/glyphosate/