Bus customers encouraged to check before they travel during Tramways Union meeting

Wednesday, 21 July, 2021 - 17:08

Hutt Valley bus customers may face some disruptions to their travel on Thursday 22 July between 9:30am and 2.30pm as some Tranzurban drivers attend a Tramways Union meeting.

Metlink general manager Scott Gallacher, says the Union meeting will not affect school services but will impact some customers using off- peak services.

"Tranzurban is working hard to cover as many driver shifts as possible, to minimise any possible disruptions.

"We will keep customers updated through our website and social media channels, as well as through public information on radio.

"The key thing for customers is to please check before you travel as there will be individual trips affected rather than entire routes.

"Whilst some of our services might be impacted, Metlink fully supports any Union members attending this important meeting.

"Use Metlink’s app or website on the day to check for cancelled services, or call our Metlink team on 0800 801 700," says Mr Gallacher.

The only affected routes are: 110, 111, 112, 113, 114, 115, 120, 121, 130, 145, 150, 154, 160, 170

