Light-filled installation to beam from George Street property - Dunedin Dream Brokerage

Wednesday, 21 July, 2021 - 16:54

Local video installation artist David Green and Dunedin Dream Brokerage are teaming up for a third collaboration: Bruno’s Thin Skin, a site-specific video installation opening on the 29th of July at 343 George Street.

Green’s design features organic motion dynamics such as tree leaves in the wind, zooplankton, bull kelp flowing in the tide, cataracts, and other small fragments of digital video captured around Te Waipounamu. The digital projections will spill out of the shopfront windows and onto the street, image fragments interacting with interior and exterior architectures, cars, trucks, buses, and pedestrians.

The installation contemplates the fragility of what French philosopher and sociologist Bruno Latour describes as a biofilm: the precarious niche we inhabit on the thin skin of the Earth. The project is supported by the Otago Polytechnic Research Office and funded in part by the Dunedin School of Art.

"This work is intended to speak to our precarious niche on this fine planetary skin that has made life as we know it possible. From the top of the atmosphere to the bottom of the ocean, life’s playground is as slight as the skin of an apple relative to our planet."

"At this moment, across the planet, people are fraught with anxiety over water issues; every day we find ourselves confronted - in real- time - with our absolute reliance upon enough and our utter vulnerability to too much. Water quality, something until now we in Aotearoa/New Zealand have had the luxury of taking for granted, is slipping through our fingers." says Green, who is a lecturer at Dunedin School of Art, Otago Polytechnic.

"We had many requests to keep the installation up longer when we partnered with David for Time and Tide in 2019, so we’re pleased to be able to work with him again for another unique and striking installation" Broker Kate Schrader.

Dunedin Dream Brokerage has delivered 53 unique events since it’s launch (as Urban Dream Brokerage: Dunedin) in 2015, and aims to activate the city’s under-utilised buildings through a lively and diverse programme. Dunedin Dream Brokerage is funded by Ara Toi Åtepoti, the Dunedin City Council’s Arts and Culture Strategy, with support from the Otago Chamber of Commerce and Otago Polytechnic.

The installation will run for 10 days.

WHAT Bruno’s Thin Skin - a site specific video art installation

WHEN 29 July - 10 August 5 PM onward

