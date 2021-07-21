Environmental Defence Society conference 2021 - don't miss out!

Wednesday, 21 July, 2021 - 18:11

EDS’s 2021 conference will critically review the roll-out of the Government’s wide-ranging environmental reform agenda. It will explore key issues in depth with expert analysis, robustly contested ideas and keynote addresses from Ministers David Parker and Kiritapu Allan. There will also be a moderated debate with political party spokespersons.

The reforms include a complete reset of the resource management system; the beginnings of significant change to oceans management; adjustments to the way the 1.2 million hectares of High Country are managed; the next steps in the implementation of freshwater policy; first steps in a fundamental overhaul of conservation management; land use changes driven in part by climate change; and integration of te Tiriti o Waitangi and te ao MÄori into the entire agenda.

Collectively these changes are very big and constitute a generational reset of the whole system, wider in depth and reach than the reforms that established the current system in the late 1980s.

We’ve got to get it right. There’s a lot at stake: not just impacts on people but halting the still alarming ecological decline across multiple domains. Big questions remain: who does what, is subsidiarity still valid, are capacity limits for reform being exceeded, or is it still too little, too late?

Please join us and contribute to the rich and influential dialogue that characterises EDS conferences.