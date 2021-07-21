Sony raises the bar with new HT-A9 Home Theatre System and HT-A7000 soundbars

Wednesday, 21 July, 2021 - 18:17

Sony Raises the Bar for Best-in-Class Surround Sound with new HT-A9 and HT-A7000 Home Theatre Systems

HT-A9

HT-A7000

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - 21 July 2021 - Sony is excited to introduce the premium Home Theatre System HT-A9 and HT-A7000 soundbars, delivering a new and revolutionary multi-dimensional sound experience. Feel the action happening above and from every corner of the living room with innovative surround sound technologies that create an incredibly immersive soundscape for any music, film or gaming content.

New and exciting features have been introduced to each of these new home theatre products, as well the optional SA-SW5 and SA-SW3 wireless subwoofers and SA-RS3S wireless rear speakers1, which add even more bass and wider surround sound for your home audio experiences.

HT-A9 Home Theatre System Key Features:

- Sony’s Unique 360 Spatial Sound Mapping Technology: Feel sound from every direction with Sony’s revolutionary 360 Spatial Sound and Sound Field Optimisation. The A9 uses dual microphones in each speaker to ingeniously measure their relative height and position. 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology then creates up to twelve phantom speakers from just four speakers by synthesizing sound waves. Thanks to the phantom speakers, Sony’s widest ever sound field fills every part of the living space, so everyone gets the same sound experience, wherever they are in the room.

- Versatile Layout: There’s no need to rearrange furniture or precisely position the speakers - with Sound Field Optimisation, the A9 uses the dual microphones in each speaker to allow the system to generate twelve phantom speakers that completely encircle the room in immersive spatial sound. To activate Sound Field Optimisation, perform ‘Easy Setup’ at any time from the A9’s home menu. The four speakers connect wirelessly to the control box so there’s no cables across the living room2. Simply place the control box near the TV and link up via HDMI.

- Innovative Speaker Design: The A9 features Sony’s latest Omnidirectional Block Design. The cylindrical shape represents a single solid block providing 360 spatial sound. It fits perfectly against the wall with a flat rear surface and its light pearl grey colour is designed to seamlessly blend with interiors.

Featured within the speakers are two rectangular X-Balanced Speaker Units to maximise the diaphragm area for richer bass and sound pressure. They also offer a new Wide Directivity Woofer that has reduced cavity effect by minimising the depth of its concave shape. The speakers’ beveled edges help to further reduce sound diffraction.

- Immersive Music, Movie and Gaming Capabilities: Enjoy music the way the artists truly intended with High-Resolution Audio and 360 Reality Audio3. 360 Reality Audio immerses users in music as if they were right in front of their favorite artist and can be enjoyed through compatible music streaming services. The A9 also features DSEE Extreme™, which restores the high-range sound of compressed digital music in real time. Easily access popular music services like Spotify and stream favourite albums and playlists with Bluetooth®, using Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2 or Spotify Connect. The home theatre system also features voice activation and works with both Google Assistant4 and Amazon Alexa5. Customers can easily add the A9 to their speaker group using the Google Home app.

Whether it’s used to watch movies or play games, the original picture quality is preserved when playing content through the A9. You’ll be completely immersed in movies and games that are much more thrilling and realistic as the A9 supports all the latest formats such as 8K HDR, 4K 120fps and Dolby Vision® to create a best-in-class entertainment experience.

- Best with Sony’s TVs: Paired with compatible BRAVIA™ televisions 6, the A9 offers the ultimate immersive audio-visual experience with Sony’s best picture and sound quality. With Acoustic Centre Sync, users can have even more immersion by precisely matching where the audio is coming from with what’s on the screen.

- Simple Set Up: The A9 home theatre system is ready to go straight out the box - simply plug it in, connect it to the TV using HDMI and power on7. The surround sound system consists of four speakers that are connected wirelessly with the control box, so there’s no cables across the living space8.

Celebrated by Professionals

The HT-A9 home theatre system is well regarded by sound professionals in the film making industry for its ability to recreate the theatrical experience and bring movies to life using the power of 360 Spatial Sound Mapping. For the full video on the endorsement by sound experts, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mgo_9pJfx5s

HT-A7000 Soundbar Key Features:

- Supreme Surround Sound: The 7.1.2-channel soundbar features two up-firing speakers for overhead sound, two beam tweeters and five front speakers for wider surround and a built-in dual subwoofer for deep bass. Coupled with Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround, the A7000 creates virtual surround sound so customers can fully enjoy the thrill of Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X®.

Thanks to Sony’s Vertical Surround Engine, the A7000 can position sound in vertical space to create overhead audio without the need for in-ceiling speakers. With S-Force PRO, the soundbar can virtually reproduce the surround sound field, with audio coming from both horizontal directions. Additionally, the A7000’s Sound Field Optimisation feature utilises built in microphones to intelligently measure the height and width of the room, as well as the position of an optional subwoofer and rear speakers, and perfectly optimizes sound to the room’s layout.

- Immersive Music, Film and Game Quality: Enjoy music the way the artists truly intended with High-Resolution Audio and 360 Reality Audio 9 . 360 Reality Audio immerses users in music as if they were right in front of their favorite artist and can be enjoyed through compatible music streaming services. The A7000 also features DSEE Extreme™, which restores the high-range sound of compressed digital music in real time. Easily access popular music services like Spotify and stream favorite albums and playlists with Bluetooth®, using Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2 or Spotify Connect.

Whether it’s used to watch dramatic movies or play action-packed games, all of the original picture quality is preserved when playing content through the A7000. It also supports all the latest formats such as 8K HDR, 4K 120fps and Dolby Vision® to create a best-in-class entertainment experience.

- Best with Sony TVs: Paired with compatible BRAVIA™ televisions 10, the A7000 offers the ultimate immersive audio-visual experience with Sony’s best picture and sound quality. With Acoustic Centre Sync, users can have even more immersion by precisely matching where the audio is coming from with what’s on the screen. Additionally, when pairing with BRAVIA TVs, the A7000’s settings will automatically appear on the BRAVIA TV’s Quick Settings Menu and users can control the volume of the soundbar seamlessly with their BRAVIA remote.

- Omnidirectional Block Design: The A7000 and optional speakers have been designed under a common Omnidirectional Block Concept for a fully cohesive look. Its sophisticated rounded edges represent a single solid block providing wide-spreading sound. The combination of rich material textures emphasizes an affinity to any living room environment

- Voice Control: The soundbar also features voice activation and works with both Google Assistant11 and Amazon Alexa12. Customers can easily add the A7000 to their speaker group using the Google Home app

- Seamless Connectivity: Plug in the A7000, connect it to a TV using the HDMI eARC connection and power on - it’s as simple as that. With USB, optical and analogue audio in, as well as HDMI in and out (eARC), users have all the connections they need to enjoy a breathtaking surround sound system

SA-SW5 SA-SW3 SA-RS3S

Go Deeper with an Optional Subwoofer and Rear Speaker:

For even deeper bass, add an optional wireless subwoofer. Having two types of subwoofers allows the built-in subwoofers in the A9 and A7000 to handle bass and vocals with the optional wireless subwoofer focusing on low range sound. For rich bass, add the SA-SW5 wireless subwoofer with 300W of deep bass from a 180mm driver with passive radiator. Or, opt for the SA-SW3 wireless subwoofer with 200W of sound from a compact bass reflex subwoofer with a 160mm driver. For even more cinematic thrills, add the SA-RS3S13 wireless rear speakers with 100W of wider surround sound and wall mount capability.

Pricing and Availability

All these new models will be available in mid-September 2021. Pricing as follows:

- HT-A9 - SRP $2499.95

- HT-A7000 - SRP $1899.95

- SA-SW5 - SRP $999.95

- SA-SW3 - SRP $499.95

- SA-RS3S - SRP $599.95 (pair)