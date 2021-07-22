New data shows household net worth increases - Stats NZ

Thursday, 22 July, 2021 - 11:45

Rising asset values resulted in a 5.5 percent increase in household net worth in the March 2021 quarter compared with December 2020, Stats NZ said today.

"Rising asset prices, including property prices, have meant that the total net worth of New Zealand households has increased strongly in recent quarters," national accounts senior manager Paul Pascoe said.

Net worth is the value of all assets owned by households less the value of all their liabilities. At 31 March 2021, the net worth of New Zealand households was $2.3 trillion. This was $118 billion, or 5.5 percent, higher than at 31 December 2020.

