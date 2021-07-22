Protect Putiki demonstration at Auckland Council

Thursday, 22 July, 2021 - 11:39

On Friday the 23rd of July at 8:30am, Protect PÅ«tiki kaitiaki and protectors will be coming across from Waiheke to do a demonstration outside Auckland Council offces at 135 Albert Street. They have invited all PÅ«tiki Protectors and supporters to attend the public event on an open-invite sent out through their social media on Tuesday. On Monday, Phil Goff, Nanaia Mahuta and all Auckland City Councillors received an invitation to attend Friday's event.

As it’s key demand, Protect PÅ«tiki is calling on Auckland Council to call in and revoke the resource consent granted for the ‘Kennedy Point Marina’ in 2017. Their movement has been growing rapidly both online and on-site at PÅ«tiki Bay, with now almost 25,000 signatures on their petition. They are calling on Phil Goff - Auckland Council, Minister of local government Nanaia Mahuta and Minister of Conservation Kiritapu Allan to intervene. They are demanding the protection of taonga species, mÄtauranga and history, and that Te Tiriti o Waitangi is upheld. An Open Letter addressed to Phil Goff and hosted by Greenpeace on behalf of Protect PÅ«tiki has almost 7,000 signatures asking Phil Goff and Auckland Council to act now.

Protect PÅ«tiki, led by descendants of NgÄti Paoa working alongside mÄtÄwaka and the Waiheke Community, are demanding that all works at PÅ«tiki Bay are stopped now.

"We need Auckland Council to step in urgently and to right the wrong that they have created. This is an opportunity for them to engage in positive change and reconciliation with NgÄti Paoa and with the Waiheke Community. We need Minister of local government Nanaia Mahuta to ensure that they engage in this process. We need her to Uphold Te Tiriti. All the PÅ«tiki Protectors here have been successfully holding off almost all works at PÅ«tiki Bay for 4 months through peaceful protest, and are committed to doing so indefinitely to protect this bay, these waters. Kaitiaki and protectors will continue stopping all works by swimming and kayaking within the bay to stop any further piling going ahead. Before any further damage is done to the bay, to the kororÄ during breeding season, before more criminal convictions are gathered - Auckland Council and Nanaia need to act", says Protect PÅ«tiki spokesperson Emily MÄia Weiss.

In 2017, Auckland Council granted a resource consent to developers ‘Kennedy Point Boatharbour Ltd’ for 7.3 hectares of ocean space to be under their exclusive occupation. 4.5+ years of opposition from NgÄti Paoa, the Waiheke Community, and SKP (Save Kennedy Point) to this resource consent has now culminated in iwi occupation and the growing movement on-site engaging in peaceful protest to Protect PÅ«tiki. The movement vows to occupy at the bay indefinitely until it is protected, citing the colonial violence of giving away waters for private gain, of privatising public space ,of allowing the building on of mÄtauranga, history, and desecrating taonga. Protect PÅ«tiki say the bay is one of the ancestral landing cites of Te Arawa and Tainui waka, and many descendants of these waka who are involved in protecting PÅ«tiki are in court facing criminal convictions for ‘wilfully trespassing’ at the bay. A public statement was issued to Nanaia Mahuta and Phil Goff asking them if this was an Aotearoa that they envisioned for 2021.

After the demonstration, PÅ«tiki Protectors will move on to the Auckland District Court at 10:00am to attend in solidarity with their kaitiaki Julanne Timmons, who is facing various charges for her kaitiakitanga at PÅ«tiki Bay. All are invited to attend in solidarity.