1000-year walk bridge contract signed - Gisborne District Council

Thursday, 22 July, 2021 - 12:37

The contract for the 1000 year walk bridge design and build was signed earlier this week after Council was awarded $1.75m from the Lottery Significant Projects Fund.

Contractor Currie Construction will complete the bridge, the final stage of the Puhi Kai Iti project.

The bridge will connect Puhi Kai Iti/Cook Landing Site National Historic Reserve with TÄ«tirangi maunga, across Rakaiatane Road.

Council chief executive Nedine Thatcher S wann says the bridge will provide pedestrians with a safe link across a busy road and connect two landmarks which represent the unique cultural and navigational heritage of the region.

"The vision and aspirations of Ngati Oneone Iti and the Department of Conservation have been the driving force behind this project."

The $1.75m received is a portion of the amount needed to complete the bridge, and while further funding options are investigated, Council will proceed with a more affordable approach to the original concept.

"The funding we’ve received will go a long way towards creating the ‘missing link’ and connecting these significant cultural heritage sites.

"Funding for projects like this is key to unlocking cultural, social and economic possibilities for our region."