Half price bus travel on the way for Wintec

Friday, 23 July, 2021 - 07:12

Half price bus travel for Wintec students and staff kicks in from 2 August 2021 making fares as low as $1 and capping unlimited city travel at $9 per week.

Wintec students and staff will save 50 percent on Bee Card bus fares from 2 August 2021 when a new subsidy kicks in, reducing one-way fares within Hamilton to $1, along with significant discounts for regional travel.

Wintec Chief Executive, David Christiansen says he hopes the 50 percent subsidy will encourage more people to use public transport where and when they can.

"Half price bus fares are one way we can help our Wintec community get the best possible study and workplace experience here at Wintec. And contribute to fewer cars on the road at the same time - helping both congestion and the environment.

"It also helps us manage parking which is limited, and costly - to Wintec and staff and students. So this is one way we can help by making it more cost-effective for everyone to travel here from across the city and the region."

The new Bee Card subsidy is funded by Wintec and supported by Waikato Regional Council. The discount applies to Bee Card fares in Hamilton and across the Waikato region at all times of the day and week.

Regional Transport Connections Committee Chair and Waikato regional councillor Angela Strange says the new fares for Wintec staff and students are a discount on standard Bee Card fares.

"We’re excited to have worked with Wintec on this initiative, it’s a win-win for everyone. Greater use of public transport helps reduce emissions, city traffic and parking congestion," Cr Strange said.

The new discounts will apply to travel on all public bus services within the Waikato region. The 50 percent discount for Wintec students and staff also applies to Te Huia, the new Waikato to Auckland passenger rail service.

A standard Bee Card fare within Hamilton is $2, but Wintec staff and students who have registered their Wintec concession will pay just $1. Travel between Hamilton and neighbouring towns will also be discounted. For example, staff and students will be able to travel to Wintec campuses from Cambridge, Te Awamutu, Morrinsville or Huntly for only $2.

BUSIT also caps fares for regular users, making unlimited travel possible from Monday to Sunday for a fixed price. Wintec staff and students using a Bee Card also get 50 per cent off capped fares. This means Wintec concession holders will be able to travel as they want within Hamilton for only $9 per week. Once the cap is reached, all further travel will be free.

Wintec students and staff travelling on buses must have a Bee Card and register it before the discount can be activated.

Bee Cards are valid for all Hamilton and Waikato regional bus routes, and the Te Huia train service, and can be purchased for $5 online, via 0800 205 305, from the retailers listed here or from the BUSIT counter inside the Transport Centre on the corner of Bryce and Anglesea streets in Hamilton (near Wintec City campus).