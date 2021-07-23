Marlborough weather update No 18: State of Local Emergency extended

Friday, 23 July, 2021 - 12:10

The state of local emergency has been extended until 12.20 pm on Saturday 31 July in Marlborough.

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett signed the declaration to extend the state of emergency this morning, saying that this acknowledges the massive impact of last weekend’s storm event on the region and the amount of work still to be done.

"Continuing the state of local emergency ensures we will be best placed with the resources we need to continue our extensive response and recovery exercise in Marlborough," he said.

"We are also monitoring the forecast regarding a weather event early next week and will continue to liaise with MetService and NIWA for the latest weather information," said Mayor Leggett.

"In light of all these factors, the local state of emergency for Marlborough will be maintained for at least another week," he said.