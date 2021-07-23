Marlborough weather event update No 19 - Marlborough Emergency Management/MDC

Friday, 23 July, 2021 - 17:13

If a region could be measured by the compassion of its residents, Marlborough would be off the scale, says Marlborough Mayor John Leggett.

As a huge week of emergency response comes to a close in the region, he took the opportunity to thank all those involved in responding to last weekend’s storm. "This has included several Council staff from Canterbury who arrived in the past few days to shore up resources," said Mayor Leggett.

"It’s a good time for us to step back and celebrate those who work in these emergency management situations. Our own Council staff and contractors are out there doing the hard mahi and will continue to do so as Marlborough recovers from this major weather event," he said.

He also acknowledged the amazing way communities, in particular those in rural areas and in the Marlborough Sounds, had helped each other through. "It’s been inspirational really. We always talk about the need to be resilient and resourceful and that’s what they have been," he said.

"A big thank you as well to our communities for their understanding and patience as we work to get our road networks back operational again. Rest assured, we are working hard to get these roads assessed and repaired but the task ahead is enormous."

Marlborough Roads Manager Steve Murrin said across nine separate sub-contractors currently active in the region, a staggering 6743 cubic metres of spill material, which includes rocks, dirt and trees, had already been removed. "That’s more than one thousand truckloads so far," said Steve.

Queen Charlotte Drive, as far as Cullens Point from the Picton end, is also now passable and will be open for residents and contractors only all day tomorrow - Saturday 23 July, he said.

On Sunday Queen Charlotte Drive will be closed from 9am to 12noon to allow a stock convoy through and it will then be open to residents and contractors only again from 12noon Sunday until Monday 9am. Manned checkpoints will be in place at Picton and Ngakuta Bay, said Steve. A further update will be provided on Monday.

The state of local emergency in Marlborough has also been extended to Saturday 31 July.

Marlborough Emergency Management Incident Controller Dean Heiford said the demand on the region’s human and physical resources had been huge. "We know this effort is going to be required for some time. With that in mind, we are scaling back our response and recovery just a little this weekend to give our teams a brief rest but this will be scaled back up again on Monday," he said.

"We are also monitoring weather forecasts for Monday and we are prepared should a response be required," he said.

"Building assessments for those worst affected are continuing. If people have concerns, they should contact the Council," said Dean. For further information on floodwater affected buildings, go to:

www.marlborough.govt.nz/civil-defence-emergency-management/flooding-july-2021/july-2021-storm-event-recovery-information/floodwater-affected-buildings

For the most up-to-date information about road closures and the state of your local road, please visit the Council’s Marlborough Emergency Management Official Public Information Map which is regularly updated. Go to: https://bit.ly/CDEM-Map

Roading alerts continue to be posted here: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/alerts

If you need assistance, please call the Council’s 24 hour number (03) 520 7400. In an emergency, dial 111.

Residents should continue to follow the Council’s Facebook page, Antenno app, Twitter and the Council website for further information. Updates are also being broadcast by Marlborough Marine Radio.

Photo Caption: Local residents on Queen Charlotte Drive express their gratitude to road workers as the clean-up from the storm continues