Nominations open for region's Environmental Awards - Council

Monday, 26 July, 2021 - 09:35

Nominations have opened for this year’s Taranaki Regional Council Environmental Awards, which recognise efforts to protect and enhance the environment - at any scale from neighbourhood to regional.

The Council has presented 313 environmental awards since the programme began in 1993. "We cast the net wide," says the Council Chairman, David MacLeod. "Our winners have ranged from school students to major corporates, from farmers to iwi and hapÅ«-led initiatives, from District Councils to grassroots conservation groups.

"What they have in common is the Taranaki ‘get on and do it’ attitude. It’s a major reason that the region is a great place to live, work and play. People in all walks of life are pulling their weight on behalf of the environment and taking Taranaki forward."

An online nomination form is available on the Council website, www.trc.govt.nz/enter-awards-2021. People can nominate themselves or their organisation, or another person or organisation.

Nominations close on 24 August and the awards will be presented in late October.

The awards are made in five categories:

- Environmental leadership in business.

- Environmental leadership in dairy farming, sponsored by Fonterra.

- Environmental leadership in land management, sponsored by Corteva.

- Environmental action in the community.

- Environmental action in education, sponsored by Contact Energy.

Sponsorship support allows the awards to be presented at a catered evening function.

Meet last year’s winners here: www.trc.govt.nz/award-winners