Waitaki first with Tera Pak pilot

Monday, 26 July, 2021 - 09:50

The Waitaki Resource Recovery Trust have partnered with Tetra Pak, makers of milk cartons and other products, to be a trial collection point for a collection initiative where the cartons will be then recycled into Tetra Pak, in partnership with the Waitaki Resource Recovery Park, are launching New Zealand’s first paper-based food package community collection initiative. The pilot will turn used Tetra Pak cartons into low-carbon building materials (predominantly for housing). It is hoped this will be the first of many national resource recovery initiatives aimed at encouraging more Kiwis to recycle their used Tetra Pak cartons.

Currently, there are limited collection streams in New Zealand for paper-based milk and juice cartons. This new initiative, with The Resource Recovery Trust to collect Tetra Pak Cartons, aims to decrease the number of cartons going to landfills in the Oamaru/Waitaki area. Other community groups throughout the country are being approached to trial this initiative in the hope it will be adopted nationwide.

The Waitaki Resource Recovery Trust are providing a bin for the community to dispose of the cartons which are then sorted before they are flattened, baled, and sent north to SaveBOARD in Te Rapa (near Hamilton). SaveBOARD will use these cartons, as well as feedstock from other sources to create low-carbon building materials from everyday packaging waste. The used cartons are turned into high-performance building materials that can themselves be recycled.

WRRP Operations Manager Trish Hurley said, "We are extremely excited to be the first to offer Tetra Pak a collections program in New Zealand. Working closely with Tetra Pak in New Zealand, we are trialling the recycling of Tetra Pak cartons which will be made into sustainable building materials. We are committed to finding solutions and ways to recycle more products, as these become available for our community."

Link to the project: https://www.saveboard.nz/