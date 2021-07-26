Heavy rain for Coromandel and BoP prompts call for motorists to take care

Monday, 26 July, 2021 - 11:24

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and the MetService are urging motorists to take care and avoid unnecessary travel, with Heavy Rain Warnings in place for the Coromandel and Bay of Plenty.

Waikato motorists should also remain alert, with a Heavy Rain Watch in place.

Waka Kotahi Regional Manager Maintenance and Operations Rob Campbell says motorists should expect the unexpected and remain alert.

"Avoid unnecessary travel and take care. Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly and there is a chance we may need to close some roads.

"Drive to the conditions and watch out for surface flooding, slips and fallen trees or branches. Check your intended route for hazards or disruptions before setting out, using the Waka Kotahi interactive Journey Planner website ( journeys.nzta.govt.nz), and remain alert for unreported hazards."

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines says parts of the Coromandel Peninsula, including Whitianga, have already reported over 30mm of rain this morning, with more on the way.

"Heavy Rain Warnings remain in force throughout Coromandel and Bay of Plenty until this afternoon, which could cause surface flooding and slips in these regions. Drivers should also be wary of poor visibility during heavy rain."

Mr Campbell asks motorists to be mindful of contractors who could be out clearing hazards off the road, and drive slowly through work sites.

"We want to see everyone get home safely. Stay safe and stay alert."

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiWaiBP

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)