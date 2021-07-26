Community grants opening soon

Monday, 26 July, 2021 - 11:23

Waitaki District Council announces funding for community and arts projects.

Another round of funding for community groups and arts practitioners is announced. Applications for Community Group Grants open 16 August and close 10 September, and the Creative Community Scheme Grant opens 23 August - closing 17 September 2021. These grants are available to groups with creative projects that will enhance the cultural landscape of Waitaki or community group projects that need some funding help.

Last year some of the successful grants were:

The North Otago Primary Schools Music Festival which received $2,300 to assist in holding the festival, Special Olympics North Otago received $3,000 to assist competitors to attend the 2021 National Games in December this year, and Palmerston Primary School who received $5,437 for their Creek restoration project to enhance to stream habitat, increase the biodiversity, encourage community involvement and provide a learning environment for students.

Mayor for Waitaki Gary Kircher said, "Have you got a great art project that will enhance the community? Does your group need funding for a special project? This funding is available to help you achieve your goals and make Waitaki a better place to be."

Application forms are available from the council website and council offices. If you need help with your application, please contact Carol Hansen: chansen@waitaki.govt.nz