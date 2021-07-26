Changes to recycling service in some Tararua towns - Council

Monday, 26 July, 2021 - 11:49

As part of Council’s review of rubbish and recycling activities across the district, a change to the level of service will start next month.â¨â¨

Currently, kerbside collection for plastic, paper, cardboard and cans occurs weekly on Monday for Norsewood and Ormondville, Tuesday for Dannevirke and Thursday for EketÄhuna, Pahiatua and Woodville.â¨â¨

With the low amount of kerbside recycling being discarded in all four towns receiving the service, and increased contractor costs, a decision has been made to collect every fortnight from Monday, 2 August. â¨â¨

Keep an eye out in September for our mailout which explains Council's decisions on the Long Term Plan. (This will include exciting news on the future of solid waste services in our district).