Proud that Govt not turning its back on its people - IWCNZ

Monday, 26 July, 2021 - 13:30

Today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that New Zealand will meet its international legal obligations and not leave a young family stateless. While some countries may choose to reject their citizens, the Islamic Women’s Council of New Zealand is proud to be part of a country that commits to upholding its responsibilities and to not turning its back on its people.

Together, as New Zealanders, we are obligated to provide a chance for a new life for this family to integrate and to flourish in society. Quality, long-term solutions are never simple, and it takes time and effort to raise children and rebuild lives.

The Council has felt the love and support of the people of New Zealand in our time of need, and we are confident that this nation will find the aroha and compassion to assist this family and to ensure that their physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing are upheld.