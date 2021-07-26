Selwyn launches Flood Relief Fund - Selwyn District Council

Monday, 26 July, 2021 - 15:18

Selwyn residents who suffered hardship or damage to their property during the recent floods can apply to the Council for financial support.

The Council has opened the Mayoral Relief Fund for Selwyn residents affected by recent flooding who have not been able to access other support such as insurance or government funding.

A funds allocation panel, including Mayor Sam Broughton and Selwyn Recovery Manager Al Lawn, will assess new applications and allocate funding through August. The fund will close once the total has been allocated.

Mayor Sam Broughton says the fund is a further way for the Council to help those affected by the flooding.

"Our Civil Defence teams and local volunteers did a fantastic job of looking after people during the flooding and afterwards. We have also seen government and other agencies providing support. This fund is limited but will support those who have suffered hardship."

The $4million Canterbury Flood Relief Fund has also opened to support farmers through the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI). If you believe you are eligible please apply"

For more information, criteria and application forms, visit selwyn.govt.nz/floodrelief.

Or email mayoral.relief.fund@selwyn.govt.nz.