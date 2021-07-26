Temporary road closure for Havelock North water infrastructure works

Monday, 26 July, 2021 - 16:08

Ongoing works to upgrade essential water infrastructure in Havelock North will see Campbell St closed to traffic from the Joll Rd roundabout for an estimated two weeks from Wednesday, July 28.

Over the past year there’s been a significant amount of activity in Havelock North upgrading the drinking and stormwater network.

The work is being undertaken to strengthen and improve water safety, capacity and supply resilience, and provide water services to support future growth in the area.

It has included installing new drinking water pipes, such as the watermain on Te Aute Rd that was laid late last year, as well as other drinking water and stormwater upgrades.

This section of that wider project is the installation of a drinking water main and stormwater drainage from Busby hill along Campbell St, Middle Rd and Porter Drive.

From Wednesday, Campbell St will need to be closed to two-way traffic at the Joll Rd roundabout.

This work is expected to take about two weeks, and the overall project of upgrades in this area is due to be completed in mid-October this year.

This is slightly longer than anticipated as the opportunity was taken to add extra works to the programme to better future-proof the infrastructure.