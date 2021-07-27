Kaumatua to launch new set of popular cookie cutters

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 - 11:18

Rauawaawa KaumÄtua Charitable Trust will launch a new set of cookie cutters on Thursday (28 July) following the overnight success of its first batch of goodies.

Minister for Seniors, Hon Dr Ayesha Verrall, will launch the new trio of Kuki Reka Kani, which consists of a hei matau (fishhook), koru (spiral) and pikorua (double twist), during her inaugural visit to the Frankton facility.

RKCT CEO, Rangimahora Reddy, says she has been humbled by the popularity of Kuki Reka Kani.

"We released our first set of cookie cutters during a stakeholder event at the end of November and have already managed to raise over $40,000. Proceeds will go towards Stage 2 of our new age-friendly facility upgrade. We’re really pleased with this result, even if it caught us by surprise.

"We had to learn a lot in a short period of time, especially around preparedness to ensure our processes were streamlined and supplies were always on hand. A team member introduced some lean learnings from her husband who works in manufacturing, which was invaluable, especially when orders skyrocketed after we were featured on television," she says.

Rauawaawa Enterprise for KaumÄtua Aspirations is the brand name the kaumÄtua innovations are launched under. It enables kaumÄtua to be part of the effort to raise the remaining $4 million required to achieve a dementia and age-friendly facility, which will be safer and more user-friendly for our older persons community.

The next set of cookie cutters have taken on board the feedback received from those who generously purchased the first set. The colours are still based on important places from across Aotearoa, however the colours are more vivid, and the packaging is more eco-friendly. Instructions on how to recycle the biodegradable pop starch used to protect the packaged cutters are available on the new online shop www.buyreka.com.

At the original innovation hui, kaumÄtua were asked what MÄori designs they would be happy using in a kai setting. KaumÄtua came up with several designs but soon discovered there was a large cost to turn an idea into a product, so the board, who are also kaumÄtua, decided to break it down into smaller sets of three.

"We were also able to gauge the demand and whether it would be successful through social media advertising and key stakeholder input. The results convinced us that our cookie cutters filled a gap in the market, and our kaumÄtua and team were absolutely thrilled with that," says Rangimahora.

The large handle of the cookie cutters was initially designed for kaumÄtua with arthritis and dementia. It is shaped for an easy grip, while the dowel inside provides a natural weight so kaumÄtua with arthritis do not have to press too hard on the cookie cutter. However, the handles have also proved suitable for kohanga reo, early childhood centres, primary schools, and even secondary schools, who have supported the kaupapa.

"I feel the success of Kuki Reka Kani has been due to some wonderfully generous members in our community; a unique, locally designed and quality made product; and the story that lay behind our why - kaumÄtua inspired for a facility to serve both kaumÄtua of today and tomorrow.

"We’ve had lots of feedback about the unexpected excellent quality, which isn’t normally associated with cookie cutters, and we’ve had orders placed from as far as England and Singapore.

"We’re now looking forward to introducing our second set of cookie cutters to the world and hope that people will love these as much we have loved watching kaumÄtua lead the whole innovation process," says Rangimahora.

The launch of the new Kuki Reka Kani 3-piece set is at Rauawaawa KaumÄtua Charitable Trust on 50 Colombo Street, Frankton, on Thursday 28 July at 10am.