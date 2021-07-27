Voting packs start hitting mailboxes today - Council

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 - 15:42

Voting packs for Hamilton’s East Ward By-election will be delivered by post to electors this week (from Tuesday 27 July 2021).

Voting packs include a voting document, return envelope and brief description about each candidate.

This year 24 candidates are campaigning to fill the vacant East Ward seat. Hamilton City Council Governance Manager Becca Brooke is looking forward to seeing who East Ward voters choose to represent them and hopes there will be a high voter turnout.

"We encourage all East Ward residents to keep an eye out in the mail for their voting pack and follow up if nothing arrives."

If voters don’t receive a pack over the next week, it’s likely they’re not enrolled or need to update their details. Those not already enrolled to vote in local government elections can do so up to Tuesday 17 August.

"It’s easy to enrol," said Brooke. "You can visit elections.org.nz or pick up an enrolment form from a NZ Post Shop. You can also request a form by calling 0800 36 76 56 or by texting your name and address to 3676."

With no online voting, voters are being urged to post their ballots back by 12 August to guarantee they will arrive in time to be counted. Voting papers can also be hand-delivered to the Hamilton City Council office at 260 Anglesea Street and ballot box locations up until voting closes at midday on Wednesday 18 August.

For information on ballot box locations, casting a special vote and for more information on the 24 candidates, visit yourcityelections.co.nz

The by-election will be conducted using the FPP (First Past the Post) voting system. The STV (Single Transferable Vote) system, adopted by Hamilton City Council (in August 2020), will not come into effect until the 2022 Council election.

Hamilton City Council is required to hold this by-election following the death of East Ward Councillor Margaret Forsyth in early May.