Central Hinds farewell Anlo van Deventer

Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 - 09:35

Record-breaker and one-day captain Anlo van Deventer will not be returning for the Central Hinds in 2021/22 - opening up a spot on CDCA’s women’s contracts list for the coming season.

A qualified sports physiotherapist, van Deventer is unavailable as she heads to Australia next month to begin a new full-time job as team physiotherapist for the Brisbane Heat and Queensland Fire women’s cricket teams.

With 131 appearances for Central across both formats, van Deventer is the Hinds’ fifth most capped player and, while she is not formally retiring, the move represents a significant sabbatical - and she is uncertain if her own playing career will resume in future.

"I would never say never to a return some day, but for the time being, it is a very nervous and partial goodbye," says the 27-year-old who led the Hinds to the 2019 Hallyburton Johnstone Shield national title, breaking a decade-long drought for the team.

The Auckland-based, Wairarapa right-hander has been a Hinds mainstay since 2012/13, after having impressed for the Central Districts Under 21 team. She has scored 1,550 one-day runs, including two centuries and eight half centuries, and also made one List A County appearance for Dorset in England.

Her career-best unbeaten 169 not out forms part of the New Zealand one-day Domestic partnership record (all wickets) of 328 that she and Natalie Dodd piled at Palmerston North’s Fitzherbert Park against the Otago Sparks in March 2019, and is also the second highest individual innings in the history of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, behind only Otago and WHITE FERNS legend Suzie Bates’ 183 not out.

The men’s highest men’s one-day partnership (all wickets) is 321 - also held by Central Districts, set by Central Stags Jamie How and Jeet Raval in Hamilton in 2012/13.

"Natalie Dodd and I were rooming together that weekend in Palmerston North and, on the Saturday, Felicity Leydon-Davis and Kate Anderson had set a women’s all-wickets record of 308- for Northern Districts up in Hamilton," van Deventer recalls.

"Doddy and I had actually joked to each other that night that we would just go out and beat it the next day. And it happened. We were cracking up out there because we could hardly believe the joke was becoming real - you just don’t dream of a record like that standing for a mere 24 hours."

Van Deventer has also played 56 T20s for the Hinds, captaining the side in the shortest format until the 2018/19 season and contributing 738 runs. Her maiden T20 half century, an unbeaten 63-, came earlier this year and featured back-to-back sixes - including a memorable shot over extra cover - against the Sparks at Pukekura Park.

While excited by her off-field career opportunity, van Deventer said electing not to play this summer was a "huge decision" and she was sad to be leaving her Hinds family.

"I had a Zoom call with our Hinds group to let them know what was happening and that was a very emotional conversation for me. The girls have been a massive part of my life for the last 10 years, and some, even longer than that. I count myself extremely lucky to have formed such friendships with some of the best people I know.

"What makes this group so special is not only the athletes they are on the field, but the people they've become off it. I've had the pleasure of watching each of them grow into the people they are today, and that has been one of the key factors in keeping me on the park over the years.

"I feel so proud to have been able to represent the green and gold for so many years. Our Central Districts Cricket Association is one that is truly about its community. It’s like a second family to me, and I would like to say a big thank you to CD, to all of the satellite coaches across the regions, to [Central Hinds coach] Jamie Watkins and all the support staff who have contributed to my time with this Association.

"Cricket is a game where we often fail more than we succeed, so it’s really important that you have the support of good people around you which is certainly something we have at CD."

Away from cricket, van Deventer has been in professional practice with Auckland’s Cairnhill Physiotherapy since 2017, and is fresh off her fourth year as team physio for the men’s premier trophy-winning Auckland University Rugby Club. She has also served as team physio at NZC Women’s Under 21 level, holds a postgraduate diploma in Sports Physiotherapy, and is completing her Master’s degree from the University of Otago. She will depart for Queensland in mid-August.

Said Watkins, "We will certainly miss Anlo and wish her all the best with her career move.

"When I took over as coach of the Hinds, the group was in a very transitional period with a number of experienced players having finished playing and six debutantes featuring in that first season.

"Anlo took over the captaincy of a very young group, and has been instrumental in pushing the Hinds’ brand both on the field and off it, continually driving for better resource for the players as well as leading them with determination and passion on the park.

"The highlight undoubtably for Anlo was captaining the side to Hallyburton Johnstone Shield glory at Pukekura Park in 2019. You could see what it meant to her being able to lift the Shield after many years of hard graft with the Hinds.

"We are all very proud of Anlo’s success in her appointment to the Brisbane Heat and Queensland Fire. It’s a great opportunity for her in her career, and from afar we will certainly look to tap into her learnings from her involvement in this professional environment in any way that can help the Hinds progress."

Domestic women’s contracts for the 2021/22 New Zealand season will be announced in September.

ANLO VAN DEVENTER CAREER STATISTICS

