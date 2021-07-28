'Do not drink' notice lifted - Dunedin City Council

Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 - 10:31

Dunedin (Wednesday, 28 July 2021) - The Dunedin City Council has lifted the ‘do not drink’ notice for water supplies to Waikouaiti, Karitane and Hawksbury Village.

The notice was put in place on 2 February 2021 following intermittent elevated lead readings detected in the communities’ drinking water earlier this year.

The decision to lift the notice has been made in conjunction with Public Health South and means both parties are now satisfied the water is safe to drink, as long as people follow some advice to flush their taps regularly.

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins says the welfare of all residents has been the DCC’s top priority throughout the investigation into the causes of the elevated lead readings.

"This has been a difficult time for these communities, and I want to thank everyone for the patience and understanding they have shown while we work through the issue.

"We know it’s taken time and been stressful, but we have done everything we can to ensure the wellbeing of everyone living in affected areas."

DCC Chief Executive Sandy Graham says the DCC has taken a precautionary approach while working with Public Health South, the Otago Regional Council, the University of Otago and other experts to understand what caused the issue.

Extensive additional sampling, monitoring and investigation has found there is no widespread lead in the DCC’s drinking water network.

The investigation looked at all possibilities, including whether lead came from old landfills, fly tips or the nearby mine, as well as more than 2000 tests carried out across the DCC water network since 4 February - all of which show there is no widespread lead in the drinking water network.

The source of intermittent elevated lead levels has not been conclusively determined but is most likely to be pipes and fittings on private properties, rather than the DCC’s water distribution network.

"The drinking water that comes from our network supply is safe. However, metals, such as lead, can leach from pipes and fittings into the water if it’s been sitting overnight.

"This isn’t just an issue for Dunedin - it’s a national and international issue," Ms Graham says.

The risks from metals such as lead in the water are low, but there are simple things people can do to reduce the risk even further, Ms Graham says.

The Ministry of Health recommends people flush a small volume of water - about 500ml - from the cold tap before using water for drinking, cooking or brushing teeth.

People should also run a cold tap for about 30 seconds each morning, to flush out the water sitting in pipes overnight.

The DCC will be rolling out a public campaign to promote the ‘flushing taps’ message across the city, Ms Graham says.

In the meantime, work to replace DCC-owned water pipes with old lead fittings in Edinburgh Street and surrounding streets in Waikouaiti is now largely finished.

This removes another potential source of lead from the water network, and other improvements - such as the planned upgrade of the Waikouaiti water treatment plant - are also progressing.

Water sampling in all affected areas is continuing, and there have been no further elevated post-flush lead readings since the last higher result on 20 January 2021.

The DCC is also confident there is no E. coli in the water. Following testing and investigation, the most likely cause of the unusual recent E. coli reading was contamination of the water sample.

"We understand it may take time for some people to feel comfortable drinking the water so a water tank will remain at each township until late August," Ms Graham says.

Southern DHB Medical Officer of Health Dr Michael Butchard thanked the community for their patience during this time, and the DCC for their thorough investigation.

"While it is reassuring that hundreds of samples of the treated water at the plant and in the DCC pipes has not found evidence of lead contamination, this experience has shone an important light on other exposures to lead in the environment, either through our water via customer-side lead-containing pipes, fittings or tapware, or other more significant sources such as lead-based paint and dust found on older houses being renovated.

"We will continue to work with the DCC, Ministry of Health and other agencies to raise awareness of these risks, and support public health measures to reduce exposure to lead in our environment."

Visit www.dunedin.govt.nz/water-notice for more information.