Funding granted for Milton community whare - Otago Community Trust

Otago Community Trust have funded over $278,000 in support of a wide range of community projects in their July funding round. Several of the successful applications for funding were for Initiatives founded on kaupapa MÄori.

Te Whare PuÄwai o Tokomairaro received a $36,000 grant which will assist in establishing a community facility for whÄnau in Milton, to be a central point for events, wÄnanga, and other kaupapa MÄori activities.

Otago Community Trust chair Diccon Sim said the Te Whare PuÄwai o Totomairaro Inc Charitable Trust is a newly established entity based in Milton, with a focus on delivering mana-enhancing activities for local whÄnau across the full spectrum of the WhÄnau Ora outcomes framework.

"To date there has never been a fit for purpose facility to serve as a hub for whÄnau in Milton and gaining ownership of the property will provide an anchor for whÄnau in the Milton community," said Sim.

The grant approved from Otago Community Trust will assist Te Whare PuÄwai o Tokomairaro with the cost of purchasing a building in Spenser Street and establishing a permanent whÄnau community whare.

A $28,000 grant was also awarded to Te Roopu Tautoko Ki Te Tonga Inc to support the extension of their Mahi Mau RÄkau programme.

The Mahi Mau RÄkau programme is positioned towards young MÄori men focusing on the disciplines of traditional MÄori martial arts weaponry through which ancestral practices, values, and traditional protocols can be learned.

Otago Community Trust chief executive Barbara Bridger said the programme is already well integrated at Otago Boys High School and Silverstream Primary School and the grant from the Trust will allow the programme to be extended into a wider number of schools across Otago.

"Trustees were impressed with the strong youth focus of the Mahi Mau RÄkau programme and the fact that it builds confidence and self-identity among our young MÄori rangatahi, aligning closely with the Trust’s strategic priority area."

A small number of community grants were also approved in the July meeting. The Trust was pleased to award Otago Rowing Club a $34,720 grant to support the upgrade of their rowing fleet. SPort ADminstration ESprit Inc (SPADES) was approved a $3,000 grant support with holding a South Island Under 15 Rugby Tournament in Oamaru in late August and BandQuest Charitable Trust was awarded a $4,600 grant to assist with hosting Bandquest 2021 which will be held at Taieri College on the 30th of August.

The Otago Community Trust gave a total of $278, 069 to 21 community organisations in July 2021.