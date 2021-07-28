Retirement Village resident 'escorted from mall for solicitation with petition board'

Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 - 10:44

A village resident (in her 70’s) was ‘kicked out of Northlands Mall carpark’ yesterday for asking shoppers to sign a petition. Anne Aim a resident at a local retirement village had been out collecting signatures for a national petition - asking for a review of the Retirement Villages Act. Northlands Mall security had kindly asked her to leave, but not before she asked to see the manager and got his signature as well.

"I absolutely love living in a village but the legislation hasn’t been updated since 2003 and when people die some families have to continue to pay the weekly fee for months. It could also be 12+ months before some of the people even get their money back. It’s unfair and something needs to be done!"

Peter Carr, President for the Retirement Village Residents Assoc. of NZ (RVRANZ) said the Association had already collected almost 10,000 signatures from members and residents throughout New Zealand. "We’re simply asking for an urgent review of the legislation, which the Retirement Commissioner has already recommended, and the return of residents money (less any fees) within 28 days of exit."

Anne says 90% of the people she approaches are more than happy to sign. With the younger generation Anne points out that they could be waiting for months before the estate is repaid. "They sign very quickly." Anne says. "So many have heard about it already in the media, and agree it’s wrong."

Over 45,000 residents live in retirement villages. Most of those do not share in any capital gains and then have to wait until their unit is sold before receiving their initial money back less the 20-30% deducted. Carr says "For village residents, most of those being over the age of 80 and single / widowed, it’s not right that they are left unprotected and out of pocket when they need it most."

Residents and the public have until Tuesday 16th August to sign the petition, before it is presented on Parliament steps the following week.

https://www.rvranz.org.nz/petition/