Mangakino Sports Hub is officially open

Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 - 10:46

The new Mangakino Sports Hub was opened last weekend with a community gathering and celebration.

Mangakino-Pouakani Ward Councillor Kirsty Trueman said the refurbished sports hub will be a wonderful asset to the community.

"After the devastating fire in 2017, it will be exciting to see the return of home games and be able to properly host out of town teams again. I know our Mangakino Hawks whanau, women’s soccer team, school holiday rangatahi and King Country rugby teams will be rapt to use this awesome community facility.

"The building originally belonged to the Mangakino United Rugby Football Club which started in 1975 and it was great to see some of the original team players and committee at the opening. Lots of our old Mangakino Rugby Players came down to see the revamped clubrooms which will now be a sports hub for all our sporting codes. A wall inside the hub is dedicated to the local rugby history and the community can once again enjoy seeing the old photos and memorabilia on display," said Mrs Trueman.

"Special thanks to Lisa De Theirry, Kristen Karauna and Josh Standen for their input into this project."

The sports hub refurbishment included a new kitchen, an internal fit out of toilets, showers and changing rooms, as well as a completely new roof.

TaupÅ District Council would like to thank volunteers from the community who came in to help clean, put up photos and support our opening.