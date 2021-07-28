Four Lotto players win $250,000

Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 - 22:01

Four Lotto players will be feeling on top of the world after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Palomino Supervalue in Auckland, New World Melody’s in Palmerston North and on MyLotto to a player from Waikato and a player from Christchurch.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Napier who took home $800,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Greenmeadows New World in Napier.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Due to the major sporting event coverage on TVNZ 1 this week, Saturday’s live Lotto draw will be aired on TVNZ 2 at 8.00pm.

New Zealand is currently at Alert Level 1. Lotto NZ counters across the country are open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.