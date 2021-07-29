A review of the future of 2.7 hectares of undeveloped Council-owned land announced

Thursday, 29 July, 2021 - 09:29

Waitaki District Council is to review the future of 2.7 hectares of undeveloped Council-owned land at Cape Wanbrow, known as Forrester Heights, following recent approaches by several parties interested in buying the site.

Consent for a 27-lot subdivision at Forrester Heights was granted in 2006 but lapsed in 2011 while awaiting enactment of the Reserves and Other Lands Disposal Bill, which happened in February 2013. The Act changed the status of the Forrester Heights land from reserve to endowment, correcting an error made in 1937 by the District Land Registrar and confirming Council’s legal entitlement to sell the land for residential sections.

Council’s Acting Assets Group Manager, Paul Hope, said the land had recently come back under the spotlight for Council following interest from various parties.

"We have discussed this with Councillors, and they have requested that a report go to them in August outlining the various options available. Options include doing nothing through to council developing the land or selling it outright to a third party. Public feedback will be paramount."

Mr Hope said if Council decided to undertake a process with a view to selling the land, several factors would need to be considered - including community feedback and the level of benefit it would deliver.

"Ultimately, any course of action regarding Forrester Heights needs to be of maximum benefit to the local community. If Council does go ahead with developing or selling the land, proceeds will need to off-set any associated costs and contribute to either paying off debt or carrying out projects of value to the community."

He said the community would be kept informed on the outcome of the August report and on any subsequent consultation process, if agreed by Council.