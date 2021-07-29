Mayor cuts ribbon on initial stage of the Beltway Cycleway - Council

Thursday, 29 July, 2021 - 10:35

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry has today officially opened the first stage of the much-anticipated Beltway Cycleway, saying that it is a key part of the city’s critical cycling infrastructure, and the completion of stage 1 is a major milestone for active transport and micromobility in Lower Hutt.

"The Beltway Cycleway provides a safe cycling connection across a major transport route in the city, and will open up more options for people to get around our city, and potentially consider leaving the car at home," Campbell Barry says.

"Investing in safe cycling infrastructure like the Beltway is a strong incentive for people to take up more active modes of transport. This not only helps us meet commitments around climate change and sustainability, but it ultimately makes our city more attractive and liveable."

"The Beltway also complements other current and future shared pathways like Te Hikoi Ararewa (Wainuiomata Hill Shared Path), Te Ara Tupua (Ngauranga to Petone Shared Path), and the Eastern Bays Shared Path."

The initial stage of the Beltway Cycleway provides a 2.5m wide off-road sealed lane separate from the road, extending 6.5 kilometres from Waterloo Railway Station to The River Trail at Taita. When completed, it will run from Taita all the way to Seaview where it will connect with the Wainuiomata Hill and Eastern Bays Shared Paths.

The cycleway is a joint funded project costing $7 million shared between Hutt City Council (49 per cent) and Waka Kotahi New Zealand (51 per cent).

Emma Speight, Waka Kotahi Director Regional Relationships says working with Hutt City Council on the Beltway is another example of successful partnership between Waka Kotahi and local government.

"This is one of many pieces of work throughout in the region that will provide safer infrastructure for walking and cycling, encourage people to use low-carbon transport options and make our region even more vibrant, liveable and accessible."

Campbell Barry says that partnership between Council, government, and the community has been at the heart of the project.

"I want to acknowledge the community for their support for this project, and especially the contribution of local cycling advocates. Ultimately, this is our community's project, and without their input and expertise, we wouldn't have achieved the major milestone we have today."