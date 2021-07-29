Beautification Trust gives support boost to empower South and East Auckland communities

Thursday, 29 July, 2021 - 13:52

The Beautification Trust has launched four new initiatives to help empower South and East Auckland communities to lead their own successful environmental and sustainability projects.

At the Trust’s new Community Tool Library, locals can borrow tools free of charge for their own environmental and beautification projects. The library, housed in a repurposed shipping container, includes hundreds of tools like spades, wheelbarrows and paint brushes which can be reserved on the Trust’s website.

To help cover the cost of environmental and beautification projects, the Trust’s newly established Tiaki Fund offers grants of up to $1,000. Funding grants are available to schools, early childhood centres, neighbourhoods, community groups, youth groups, marae and workplace groups.

Free compost is available to South and East Auckland residents and groups through the Trust’s new Community Compost initiative. The compost is made from food scraps collected in Papakura through Auckland Council’s kerbside collection service.

Creator Space is a newly refurbished workshop and classroom facility at the Beautification Trust in Holmes Road, Manurewa. The space is available to hire for teaching sustainable practices and environmental education.

The four new initiatives are part of the Beautification Trust’s continuing efforts to empower the community to look after the environment.

"When it comes to beautification and protecting the environment, locals know best what needs to be done in their own community," says Beautification Trust CEO, Daniel Barthow. "These new programmes are designed to give people the tools and resources they need to succeed."

The Beautification Trust is a charitable trust established in 2001, whose mission is to connect and empower communities to learn, grow and look after the environment. The Trust is contracted by Auckland Council for graffiti removal in South and East Auckland, and invests all profits from its commercial activities back into the community.

To find out more about the new services, visit the Beautification Trust’s website: https://www.beautification.org.nz/