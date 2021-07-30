Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Maori Equity front and centre in Te Pukenga report

Friday, 30 July, 2021 - 11:00

Boosted outcomes for MÄori and te whakatinanatanga o Te Tiriti o Waitangi (Te Tiriti o Waitangi in practice) are key outcomes of Te Pae Tawhiti Insights Report released today.

Te Pae Tawhiti is the biggest piece of Te Tiriti o Waitangi self-reflective work to date that has been undertaken in the vocational education sector.

"As we continue to work with our subsidiaries with the goal of paddling one waka all together from January 2023, the network has taken a good look at themselves through a Te Tiriti o Waitangi excellence lens. This brought to light a range of good practices - and areas we must focus on to grow and improve our own capability," says Te PÅ«kenga Deputy Chief Executive Partnerships and Equity Ana Morrison.

The report identifies existing practice that could be scaled across the network to have greater impact. These include:

sharing strategic approaches, examples of mana Årite agreements and co-governance arrangements with hapÅ« and iwi

regional collaborations with iwi, and MÄori health, social and education providers

taking holistic approaches to MÄori learner success and wellbeing, including through Kaupapa MÄori services and spaces

capable, empowered and connected MÄori leadership across governance, management and operations.

"These insights strongly align with our recently released Te Rito - Insights From Learners Report and together can inform our mahi to enable success for learners and their whÄnau. We see Te Rito insights also reflected in the opportunities identified by our Te Pae Tawhiti analysis.

"These include early and whÄnau-connected support, strong relationships with staff and looking at a learner’s success as one in the same as their whÄnau and community’s success.

"We will transform the status quo and deliver equitable outcomes for MÄori. We also have a really exciting opportunity to build a vocational education community who work together cohesively and collaborate in all we do - mahi ngÄtahi - to provide learning that ensures MÄori learners and their whÄnau thrive."

These insights will inform and influence the mahi across Te PÅ«kenga, including the development of the organisation’s new way of working. Ongoing reporting will also continue to monitor and understand our progress towards Te Tiriti o Waitangi excellence.

"The work we will do out of this report will ensure we create an organisation and its people that are responsive to the needs of, and improve outcomes for, MÄori learners, whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi, in partnership with MÄori," says Ana.

A summary video and the full Te Pae Tawhiti Insights Overview Report is available on our website: https://tepÅ«kenga.ac.nz/news/category/News/breathing-life-into-te-tiriti-o-waitangi-and-maori-equity-key-to-learner-success-at-te-pukenga