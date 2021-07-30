Agencies collaborate to end human trafficking in Aotearoa-New Zealand

Friday, 30 July, 2021 - 11:18

A key task force advocating for change in the issue of modern slavery and human trafficking is calling for a concerted collaborative effort to bring to public attention the reality that here in Aotearoa-New Zealand our ‘clean green’ country is not immune from the crime of trafficking in persons and labour exploitation.

To mark the UNODC World Day against Human Trafficking this 30th July, the Modern Slavery and Labour Exploitation Advisory Group has released its second newsletter. This group is made up of representatives from government and NGO groups, embassies, unions, academics, and faith-based organisations, amongst many others.

The theme for the newsletter is ‘We See from where we Stand’. It explores not only being able to see this issue, but where we choose to look, where we choose to show up, and how we decide to respond.

The group’s Chair, the Reverend Chris Frazer, says, "the advisory group’s sole intention in producing this newsletter, which is being translated into a number of languages, is to endeavour to reach out into all communities so together we can become far more fully informed of the issues as they relate to our country. Working together we can and will take action."