Temporary facilities closures due to toxic mould - Hutt City Council

Friday, 30 July, 2021 - 11:54

Hutt City Council Chief Executive Jo Miller has temporarily closed the Hardwick Smith Lounge in Belmont and the first floor of the Petone Library building due to the health and safety risk to staff and users from toxic mould. The Petone Library remains open, with additional health and safety measures in place.

A mid-week inspection of both facilities found toxic mould and high moisture levels and a decision was made to close them immediately, as a precautionary measure while further inspections are undertaken.

Petone Library and other staff have been informed. The library building’s first floor comprises a number of offices, meeting rooms, reception area and store rooms. The library ground floor has been checked and is considered safe for staff and the community to continue to occupy.

"The health and safety of our staff and community members who use these community venues is of paramount importance, which is why we took immediate action," says Jo Miller.

"We were planning to undertake remedial work at Petone library later in the year to address the water tightness of the building. We will now bring these works forward.

The technical advice received is that anybody concerned about their health because of potential toxic mould exposure should see a medical professional.

The users of both facilities are being advised and offered alternative venues for meetings, activities and functions.

Further information can be found here:

www.huttcity.govt.nz/libraries and

www.huttcity.govt.nz/hardwick