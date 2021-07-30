Red Nose Day - Aramex raises $75,000 for Cure Kids

Friday, 30 July, 2021 - 18:09

Since 2016, Aramex New Zealand (formerly Fastway Couriers) have taken part in the Red Nose Appeal each year. This year, Aramex has decided to use one of their largest assets - the satchel - to support the fundraising appeal, redesigned by Cure Kids Ambassador Mela and her sister Boe.

11-year old Mela was diagnosed with an incredibly rare condition called Moebius syndrome just hours after birth. Moebius syndrome is a rare neurological condition that primarily affects the muscles that control facial expression and eye movement. This meant that Mela’s face was paralysed and that her eating and breathing were affected.

"Mela’s first year was definitely the hardest. We didn’t know what we were in for and what the end result would be. It was incredibly heart breaking but devastating to watch your child have multiple operations and procedures to just try to stabilise her," said Mela’s mum.

A resilient and courageous child, Mela didn’t give up a fight. She started to gain weight and thrive and is now doing amazingly well. In 2018, Mela went ahead with a very specialised surgery to give her a ‘smile’. This involved taking a large muscle out of her leg and implanting it in her face. The other side was completed in 2019, with Mela’s smile bigger and brighter than ever.

Cure Kids has invested more than $55 million in New Zealand research to help shape and vastly improve the way children who live with serious diseases and health conditions are diagnosed and treated, including a wide range of genetic conditions and neurological disorders to help kids like Mela.

With a goal of raising $75,000 in much needed funds for Cure Kids, 50 cents from each satchel purchased during the month of July will be donated to Cure Kids. The satchel is available for purchase in A3 and A4.

Scott Jenys, CEO of Aramex New Zealand, says the work Cure Kids does is second to none and donations are vital to ensure this continues well into the future.

"Aramex is encouraging Kiwis to send their parcels throughout the month of July to support Cure Kids, as they continue to go above and beyond to support the children of New Zealand," said Scott.

The Cure Kids satchels can be purchased through Regional Aramex Franchises, with a list of locations available at aramex.co.nz.