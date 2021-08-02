Vector crews on standby as strong wind predicted across Auckland

Monday, 2 August, 2021 - 14:55

A weather warning has been put in place for Auckland from midnight tonight through to approximately 3pm tomorrow afternoon, with gusts of 110km/h expected.

Vector crews are ready to respond to any power outages should this be required throughout the night and day.

Vector’s Head of Field Services, Marko Simunac, said, "At this stage it’s hard to predict what tomorrow might look like, but we have our crews ready and on standby to attend any outages if needed. We understand that power outages can be frustrating, and so our team will work as quickly and safely as they can to get the power back up and running if this happens. If conditions do worsen, we may need to stand our crews down for safety - please try to be patient if this happens and you are experiencing an outage.

"We encourage Aucklanders to check their devices are charged, and keep a torch handy just in case. For your safety, please stay well away from downed lines and call 111 if you see any.

"If you lose power, the fastest way to report it to us is through our Outage Centre on our website."

Vector’s Outage Centre shows current and planned power outages and is accessible at vector.co.nz/outages. People can register their address and sign up for updates via text or email.