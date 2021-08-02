Te Pukenga and Competenz - Competenz first TITO to transition to Te Pukenga whanau

Monday, 2 August, 2021 - 15:40

Te PÅ«kenga welcomes the first Transitional Industry Training Organisation (TITO) Competenz to transition into our whÄnau today with a powhiri in Hamilton.

Competenz’s arranging training functions have today transferred to Te PÅ«kenga Work Based Learning Limited (WBL), a subsidiary of Te PÅ«kenga. Competenz is now a separately branded business division within WBL, led by Director Amanda Wheeler.

Acting Chief Executive of WBL Fiona Kingsford welcomed Competenz and acknowledged the importance of today.

"We’re really grateful to Competenz for their enthusiasm to work together on this once-in-a-generation opportunity. Their skills, knowledge and expertise will be incredibly valuable as we build a vocational and applied learning system that is simple to navigate, responds to the needs of learners and employers and is flexible enough to change as the future develops.

"I also acknowledge all of our Competenz people making this transition. This move would not be possible without them and the mahi they do every day to ensure apprentices and trainees, and the employers who support them, continue to have access to resources, support and training," she says.

Competenz Director Amanda Wheeler says the 225 staff are excited for what comes next, while remaining steadfast in their commitment to provide high levels of support to the 38 industries they serve.

"This is an exciting evolution for Competenz, and we are proud to be the first TITO to join Te PÅ«kenga on this journey to reshape and grow vocational education in Aotearoa. We know this coming together of work-based, online and classroom learning will deliver the best possible outcomes for our employers and learners, who will always be at the heart of everything we do."

Once fully established, Te PÅ«kenga will be New Zealand’s largest tertiary provider and the 35th largest globally. In April 2021, Te PÅ«kenga Work Based Learning Limited was established in preparation for the arranging training functions of TITOs to transfer to Te PÅ«kenga. From 1 January 2023 all learners will be enrolled at Te PÅ«kenga and 60 percent of learners will be work-based.