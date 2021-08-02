Punakaiki project takes next step - DOC

Monday, 2 August, 2021 - 16:48

Work has begun on upgrading and extending the northern car park at Dolomite Point in Punakaiki.

The work is part of the broader Dolomite Point Redevelopment Project that will upgrade and modernise visitor facilities and visitor experience elements at the popular site.

The work, funded by the government’s regional economic development unit, KÄnoa - REDIU, and being led by the Department of Conservation (DOC), is an important step to establish improved parking facilities at the site ahead of the main site redevelopment work that is scheduled to commence late this year.

Project Manager Phil Rossiter says the revamp of the northern car park will increase the available parking area, better cater for the range and proportion of vehicle types that visit the site, provide off-highway turning for buses, enable electric vehicle charging capability, and provide safer transit for pedestrians accessing the car park.

"It’s planned to complete the work by November this year so the car park is available for the next visitor summer season," Rossiter said.

DOC has contracted local firm Westroads to carry out the work. The northern car park will be closed while the work is taking place but the southern car park will remain open.

Before the work started, DOC staff worked with Conservation Volunteers New Zealand, Barrytown School students, community volunteers and TÄiko Festival attendees in early May to retrieve young nÄ«kau palm trees from the redevelopment site.

"It was great to have such strong community support with the nÄ«kau recovery exercise, with more than 500 nÄ«kau palms being hand-collected and potted up for temporary holding and subsequent revegetation work at the site and other nearby localities," said Rossiter.

The northern carpark redevelopment marks the second construction milestone for the Dolomite Point Redevelopment Project, with the project’s first construction milestone involving a 4.2 km-long pedestrian and cycle path traversing the length of Punakaiki, being substantially advanced.

"For those that have seen the various attempts over the last 15 years to get this project off the ground, this is a very important milestone." said Rossiter. "The northern carpark redevelopment is a pre-cursor and lead-in to the main construction phase of the project that will commence by the end of this year and signifies that the project really is happening."

An event was held on Saturday 31 July to celebrate the start of site work.