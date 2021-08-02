'Beauty industry leader Jeuneora adds to its revolutionary skincare collection'

Monday, 2 August, 2021 - 17:30

Harnessing the power of pearls, SupearlaNova Hydrating Face Polish exfoliates, purifies and smooths skin.

Known for its range of market-leading premium marine collagen and plant-based supplements, innovative Kiwi company Jeuneora took the beauty industry by storm with the launch of its skincare range earlier this year, The Essential Seven. Now just months later, the game-changing range is expanding with the addition of SupearlaNova Hydrating Face Polish.

SupearlaNova Hydrating Face Polish is an oil-based gel-to-milk sparkling exfoliator that purifies and smooths even the most sensitive of skin. This beauty hero uses real, upcycled crushed pearls to gently buff skin, removing all impurities to reveal a smoother, brighter, more even skin tone without over-drying. Regular, gentle exfoliation is crucial for removing dead skin cells, cleansing pores and removing excess sebum - which not only helps achieve a healthy glow, but also helps prepare skin so it can properly absorb the rest of your skincare. As with Jeuneora's existing skincare range, SupearlaNova is cruelty-free, dermatologist tested and approved, and free from parabens, petroleum, phthalates, formaldehyde, palm oil, SLS, LES, TEA and DEA. Designed to support skin’s health and microbiome, each product is gentle enough for all skin types while providing the right level of active ingredients to support skin barrier properties and ensure skin thrives. The bold collection offers an all-encompassing, luxurious and transformative skincare experience that leaves skin feeling fresh, healthy and beautiful.

"We’ve been so humbled by the response we had to adding skincare to our popular and premium marine collagen and plant-based supplement offering that we knew we had to continue innovating in this space," says CEO and Founder of Jeuneora, Monique Kaminski. "We created SupearlaNova because we saw the need and demand for a physical exfoliator that’s active enough to do the job, but gentle enough to not irritate your skin. And it sparkles! Enough said."

SupearlaNova is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, and is especially effective for blackhead-prone skin.

To use SupearlaNova, apply a small amount onto your dry face after cleansing, and massage gently for 10-15 seconds. Rinse with warm water to turn the exfoliating polish into a soothing milk. Use every two - three days, or as required. Key ingredients include: Caviar Lime Extract: A new source of precious AHAs, Caviar Lime Extract gently exfoliates the skin and is ideal for a smoother, brighter, more even skin tone. It also helps balance your skin’s pH.

Sparkling Cultured Pearl Exfoliator: Made from pure, upcycled cultured pearls, this physical exfoliator gently buffs your skin, removing dead skin cells, to reveal smoother, brighter skin and prepare your skin for the next step in your skincare routine. Sparkling Cultured Pearl Exfoliator is renewable, biodegradable and GMO free.

Glycerin: Glycerin attracts moisture and strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier, ensuring skin stays hydrated throughout the cleansing process.

-